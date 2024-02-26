Pune: Maharashtra Cricket Association Sets Out To Identify Fast Bowling Talent

Pune: MCA To Launch Search for Maharashtra's Next Speedster |

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) is embarking on a quest to unearth fast-bowling talent across the state.

Scheduled to kick off on March 9 and 10 in Nashik (North Division) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Central Division), followed by March 16 and 17 in Nanded (East Division) and Solapur (South Division), and concluding on March 23 and 24 in Pune (West Division), the competition will culminate in the final round at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje on March 31.

Notably, this initiative welcomes participation from both boys and girls, with categories designated for seniors and juniors.

Apart from vying for top honours, contestants stand a chance to secure enticing prizes and potentially feature in the auctions for the Maharashtra Premier League and Women's Maharashtra Premier League.

Registration is open via the MCA website.

Commenting on this initiative, MCA President Rohit Pawar remarked, "Cricket thrives on the grassroots spirit of India. Despite talent, many aspiring players face hurdles in realising their potential. In a bid to discover such hidden gems, MCA has launched this initiative."

"With a vision to proliferate cricket across Maharashtra, MCA has bolstered invitational matches and teams while introducing the Maharashtra Premier League akin to the Indian Premier League. This endeavour seeks to elevate the sporting prowess of Maharashtra by providing opportunities for players from every nook and corner to shine on the cricketing stage," the Karjat Jamkhed MLA added.