Pune: Punit Balan Group To Host 'Friendship Cup Cricket Championship', CP Amitesh Kumar To Inaugurate Event On February 27 |

The Punit Balan Group (PBG) is organising the 'Friendship Cup Cricket Championship', featuring teams from Ganpati mandals, Navratri mandals, dhol-tasha troupes, and media persons from the city.

Scheduled to run from February 27 to March 1, the tournament will witness the participation of 16 teams.

PBG Director Punit Balan announced this novel cricket tournament, marking the third consecutive season of the competition, with 16 teams competing.

Notable mandals include Kasba Ganpati Mandal, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandal, Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal, Guruji Talim Mandal, Tulshibaug Ganpati Mandal, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Akhil Mandai Mandal, Garud Ganpati Mandal, Shree Sai Mitra Mandal, Shree Mahalakshmi Temple Navratri Mandal, Dhol Tasha Vadya Pathak, Shreeram Pathak, Nadbrahma Pathak, and media teams.

Matches will be played at LR Shinde High School playground in Sahakar Nagar. Following the league matches, the top eight teams will advance to the knockout stage.

The participating teams include Guruji Talim Titans, Mahalakshmi Marvix, Mandai Masters, Kasba Super Kings, Garud Strikers, Sai Power Hitters, Dagdusheth Warriors, Rangari Royals, Tulshibaug Tuskers, Jogeshwari Jaguars, Nadbrahma Drummers, Shriram Pathak, Nadbrahma Sarvavadak, Shivamudra Dhol Tasha, Yuva Yoddhas, and Media Writers.

The winning team will receive ₹2.11 lakh and a trophy, while the runner-up team will be awarded ₹1.11 lakh and a trophy.

Individual awards include ₹51,000 and an electric bike for the best player of the series, ₹21,000 and a medal each for the best batsman, bowler, wicket-keeper, and fielder, ₹11,000 for the Fair Play award winner, and ₹5,000 for the best player of each match.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar will inaugurate the competition at 8:30 am on February 27.