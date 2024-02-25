Pune: No Water Cuts In City, Newly-Added Villages Under PMC Grapple With Severe Water Shortages | Representative Photo

In a recent meeting of Pune Municipal Corporation officials, District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar directed not to introduce water cuts for Pune city. He asked the administration to address water supply complaints from residents in some areas experiencing low-pressure supply.

In response to curbing complaints of low water pressure, Pawar has announced a respite for residents by ensuring uninterrupted water supply until July. The decision comes amidst growing concerns over inadequate water pressure across several areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Pawar stated that no water cut should happen in Pimpri-Chinchwad as Pavana and Bhama Askhed dams have enough storage. Pawar had called the meeting to decide on water management for the summer season. Baramati Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, Karjat-Jamkhed legislator Rohit Pawar, and others were present.

While addressing the administration, Pawar said, “Reserve potable water until July 15 this year. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) needs to pay attention to wastage and recycling of drainage water.

Grave situation in newly added villages

However, the situation remains dire for the newly added villages under PMC jurisdiction. These communities, grappling with a severe shortage of water facilities, continue to await concrete action from authorities.

With no immediate relief measures in sight, residents of these villages are left grappling with the challenges of accessing clean and sufficient water for their daily needs.

Residents speak up

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Rahul Suresh Khaire, Chairman of JKG Purvarang Phase-1 Society, (Wagholi) said, "We have 352 flats in our society, and we are not getting water from the local authorities."

"We are totally dependent on Borewell or Private water tankers. We are hoping to get enough water per person. In our Society, we need around 7-9 tankers per day, and we are paying rupees 700 to 800 per tanker. Commitment by the politician before the election should be implemented and why the commitment before the election, is our question," he added.

Ajay Asati, Secretary of Bella Casa Society, Susgaon, said, "Bella casa is a huge society, including 575 flats, but no provision provided by builders. PMC has provided connections, but it was not enough, and there is no schedule for water supply. We are expecting regular water supply from PMC to society, which is suitable for 575 flats, so we will not waste our hard money to purchase the water."

Prabha Karpe, President of Kharadi Welfare Society while talking to FPJ said, "In our society, the pressure of water is too low due to multiple illegal connections in the area. There are several bungalows in the area which have more than two-three connections of four-inch pipes. Illegal water connection at various places across the city is a major cause of water scarcity; otherwise, Pune has enough water."

Kiran J Mankawale, Chairman of Neo City phase-2 and 3 Co-operative HS Ltd., Wagholi said, "I settled down in Wagholi in 2010, it is 2024, but we are not getting a single drop of water from the local body. We are totally dependent on vendors of water tankers, and the quality of water provided by the vendors is too low. Without filtering, it is useless and not good for intake."

"In our society, we have more than 576 flats; we all are paying every tax to the authorities, still facing the lack of basic amenities. We are forced to spend more than 1.5 crores on water which should be free," he said.

"The issue requires urgent attention from local authorities. We are expecting the PMC to provide at least drinking water in our area, for which we are paying more than 1,25,000 per month. Multiple meetings have been done with PMC and PMRDA so far but no outcomes have been seen," he added.

Speaking to Free Press Journal Nand Kishore Jagtap (Head of Water Department) said, "there is no water cut for the city; however, infrastructure for newly added villages under Pune Municipal Corporation is under process and it will be done on priority."