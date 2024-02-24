Pune: IAF Chief VR Chaudhari Visits Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo In Moshi |

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC) in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Saturday.



The expo, featuring the participation of the Indian Defence Forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), aims to promote medium and small enterprises, positioning the state as a significant hub for defence manufacturing.



During his visit, Chaudhari engaged with participating industries to communicate the future requirements of the IAF, aligning with the goal of achieving self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.





The IAF showcased its indigenous capabilities through a static display of new generation Advanced Light Helicopter MK-IV and Light Combat Helicopter, alongside Aakash and SAMAR missile systems. The IAF stall highlighted products developed through collaboration with private industry partners.



Additionally, the IAF set up a publicity stall to attract youth to join the force, featuring the Induction Publicity and Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) showcasing various functions and activities of the IAF. This initiative aimed to educate participating students about career opportunities in the IAF, emphasising the benefits of joining as an officer or as part of Agniveervayu (men and women).