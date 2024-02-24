StartPuneRamwadiMetro Trends On X As Pune Metro Awaits State Nod To Begin Operations On Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch

The Pune Metro has completed work on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch, and the Central Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) commissioner has also given conditional approval to commence passenger service. However, the state government is yet to give permission. Meanwhile, commuters are now demanding to start passenger service as early as possible. #StartPuneRamwadiMetro is trending on X (formerly Twitter).
An X user wrote, "#StartPuneRamwadiMetro at the earliest. That even the date is not yet announced is unsettling for citizens who have patiently waited long."
"#StartPuneRamwadiMetro. Enough of waiting for the inauguration, start the metro so that the common man can use it," commented another user.
"If you have the CMRS clearance to start the operations till Ramwadi, please don’t wait for some dignitary to come and inaugurate it. #StartPuneRamwadiMetro," wrote a third user.
Although the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi metro line was ready for inauguration on February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit delay caused postponement.
Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, stated that the CMRS has granted permission for extending the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi metro line, but with conditions. “Efforts are underway to fix the identified flaws. Additionally, a proposal has been submitted to the state government for the inauguration of the said stretch,” he said.
Check out the reactions below: