Cinema Lovers Day Celebrated With Packed Theatres In Pune; Check Photos Inside | Anand Chaini

Movie buffs in Pune on Friday flocked to PVR INOX cinema chains on the occasion of 'Cinema Lovers Day', enjoying their favourite new releases for just ₹99 a ticket. Among the offerings, 'Article 370' starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani emerged as the top choice, while 'All India Rank', 'Crackk', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', and 'Fighter' saw a lesser turnout. Despite Hollywood releases like 'Madame Web', 'The Holdovers', 'Bob Marley-One Love', 'Mean Girls', and 'The Teachers Lounge' also screening, Pune residents opted to stick with the Indian offerings.

While talking to The Free Press Journal, several moviegoers expressed their desire for such discount offers to be a monthly occurrence, allowing them to indulge in more cinematic experiences. Collegegoers Aditya Sondkar, Arya Harishchandra, and Siddhanth Bansode shared, "We rushed from college to catch 'Article 370' after learning about the discount offer for 'Cinema Lovers Day'. We hope these deals become a regular thing so we can catch more movies."

Kartiki Shinde, a student at MIT School of Law, was pleasantly surprised by the packed theatre for a morning show. She remarked, "The ₹99 offer attracted a huge crowd, and 'Article 370' is definitely worth watching, discount or not."

Omprakash Nabaria, accompanied by his wife, was delighted by the unexpected discount offer. "We didn't even know about the offer until we arrived. It was a pleasant surprise for us," he added.

Avinash Kharote and his friends, amidst their competitive exam preparations, made the most of the day by watching two movies. Avinash shared, "We started with 'Article 370' in the morning and then caught Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' after lunch. It was a fantastic day for us, thanks to the discount offer."