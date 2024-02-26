Pune: Market Yard Remains Closed For A Day, Here's Why | Anand Chaini

In Pune, workers' unions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard staged a 'bandh' on Monday, pressing for various demands such as the immediate implementation of the Mathadi Act statewide and the annulment of the 2018 bill proposing the centralisation of market committees at the national level. The market yard remained deserted during the bandh.

Workers' unions from across the state participated in the strike, affecting the functioning of most market committees. While agricultural produce from other states was imported, farmers from Pune division refrained from sending their products for sale.

Santosh Nangare, President of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market Yard Workers' Union, stated that the Mathadi bill, aimed at weakening the Mathadi Act, should be withdrawn.

Additionally, the workers' union emphasised giving priority to workers' children for jobs in Mathadi mandals. The union also argued against the centralisation of market committees, asserting that the current democratic system is effective.