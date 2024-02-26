 Pune: Market Yard Remains Closed For A Day, Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Market Yard Remains Closed For A Day, Here's Why

Pune: Market Yard Remains Closed For A Day, Here's Why

Workers' unions across the state participated in the bandh on Monday. Agriculture produce was not imported in most of the market committees in the state. Produce from other states was imported on Monday. But, farmers from Pune division did not sent their produce for sale.

Ankita ApteUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Market Yard Remains Closed For A Day, Here's Why | Anand Chaini
Read Also
Analysis: A Remedy That’s Worse Than The Disease
article-image

In Pune, workers' unions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard staged a 'bandh' on Monday, pressing for various demands such as the immediate implementation of the Mathadi Act statewide and the annulment of the 2018 bill proposing the centralisation of market committees at the national level. The market yard remained deserted during the bandh.

Workers' unions from across the state participated in the strike, affecting the functioning of most market committees. While agricultural produce from other states was imported, farmers from Pune division refrained from sending their products for sale.

Santosh Nangare, President of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market Yard Workers' Union, stated that the Mathadi bill, aimed at weakening the Mathadi Act, should be withdrawn.

Additionally, the workers' union emphasised giving priority to workers' children for jobs in Mathadi mandals. The union also argued against the centralisation of market committees, asserting that the current democratic system is effective.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: BrahMos Will Be Our Primary Weapon Now, Says Navy Chief; Watch Videos...

Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: BrahMos Will Be Our Primary Weapon Now, Says Navy Chief; Watch Videos...

Pune: Market Yard Remains Closed For A Day, Here's Why

Pune: Market Yard Remains Closed For A Day, Here's Why

Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Sexually Abused, Murdered In Wakad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Sexually Abused, Murdered In Wakad

Ravindra Dhangekar Responds To Video Of Intoxicated Pune Girls, Urges To 'Rescue Pune From Turning...

Ravindra Dhangekar Responds To Video Of Intoxicated Pune Girls, Urges To 'Rescue Pune From Turning...

PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Era Recreated On Stage Through 'Shivgarjana'

PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Era Recreated On Stage Through 'Shivgarjana'