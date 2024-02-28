Pune | Rasiklal Dhariwal Birth Anniversary: Scholarships for Medical Students, Blood Donation Drive Planned

Shobhatai Rasiklal Dhariwal, Vice-President, RMD Foundation |

"Manikchand Group Founder-President Rasiklal Manikchand Dhariwal, through the RMD Foundation, always introduced various initiatives for the welfare of common people even when he was at the peak of business success," said Shobhatai Rasiklal Dhariwal, Vice-President, RMD Foundation.

"Whether it was a scholarship scheme, constructing schools or colleges, or helping poor patients, he always had the welfare of the common man on his mind," she added.

On his birth anniversary on March 1, Shobhatai said scholarship cheques will be distributed to medical students studying in various branches of medicine such as MBBS, BAMS, dentistry, physiotherapy, nursing, paramedical pathology, etc., in various colleges.

Moreover, the foundation has appealed to citizens to donate blood as per the annual practice to mark the occasion between 8am and 5pm at Manikchand House, bungalow no. 64, lane no. 3, Koregaon Park, Pune.