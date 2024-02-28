Pune: Five-Day Mahasanskriti Mahotsav Commences In Yerwada; Here's All You Need To Know |

Mahasanskriti Mahotsav 2024, a grand five-day cultural extravaganza, commenced with much fervour and enthusiasm in Pune's Yerwada on Wednesday. Organised by the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the district administration, this event is being hosted at the prestigious Sahitya Ratna Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sate Sanskritik Kala Mandir, captivating audiences from near and far until March 3.

The festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of arts and heritage, showcasing a diverse array of cultural performances and activities. Attendees can look forward to being mesmerised by a classical performance by the renowned singer Rahul Deshpande. In addition, the event features captivating stage plays such as 'Bokya Satbande' and intriguing one-act plays like 'Vinashleela'. Furthermore, visitors can immerse themselves in the spirit of patriotism with stirring renditions of patriotic songs, experience the pulsating beats of dhol pathak performances, and much more.

Adding to the allure of the event are various captivating exhibitions. From showcasing captivating photographs of forts and ancient weapons to delving into the rich tapestry of food culture, clothing traditions, and intricate handicrafts, there is something to pique the interest of every attendee. Moreover, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a curated display of products from women self-help groups and gain insights into the rich heritage of tourism in the region.

One of the highlights of the Mahasanskriti Mahotsav is the 'Sanskrutik Jatra', an immersive journey into the cultural heritage of the region. Here, attendees can witness captivating demonstrations of traditional martial arts and gain valuable insights into traditional games that are on the verge of extinction.

With its diverse lineup of cultural performances, engaging exhibitions, and immersive experiences, Mahasanskriti Mahotsav 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Pune's rich cultural heritage.