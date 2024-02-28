 Pune Drug Bust: 1 Nabbed From West Bengal's Malda
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Pune Drug Bust: 1 Nabbed From West Bengal's Malda | Representative Image

The Pune Police have made a significant breakthrough in the recent massive ₹3,676-crore mephedrone drug bust case by arresting Sunil Burman in connection with the crime.

Burman, apprehended from West Bengal's Malda, is believed to have ties with two other accused individuals named Haider and Jatin.

The police revealed that Burman had a rental warehouse in Pune's Vishrantwadi area, where the drugs were stored.

Sources indicate that his arrest followed the discovery of his association with the mastermind, Sandeep Dhunia, and other suspects.

Previously, authorities detained several individuals in connection with the case, including Vaibhav alias Pintya Bharat Mane (40, Khadiche Maidan, Somwar Peth), Ajay Amarnath Karosiya (35, Harkanagar, Bhawani Peth), Hyder Noor Shaikh (40, Bhairavnagar, Vishrantwadi), Bhimaji Parashuram Sable (46, Pimple Saudagar), Yuvraj Babruwan Bhujbal (41, Dombivali West, Mumbai), Divesh Bhutia (39) and Sandeep Kumar (42), both residing in Delhi, and Ayub Akbar Makandar (residing in Sangli).

Additionally, the police have issued a lookout notice for Sandeep Dhunia, Virendra Singh, Sonam Pandit, Ashok Mandal, and Jatin.

