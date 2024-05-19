Pune: Suryadatta Group Honors Top Students with Gold Medals and Cash Prizes for Outstanding CBSE Results

Suryadatta Group of Institutes organised a felicitation ceremony for the meritorious students of the Class 10 and 12 examinations of Suryadatta National School.

The students who achieved remarkable success in the examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education were felicitated by Vice President and Secretary Sushma Chordiya and Associate Vice President Snehal Navlakha with gold medals, certificates, Suryadatta scarves, and cash prizes.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam results for Classes 10 and 12 were announced last week.

In class 10, Arjavee Pathak came first in the school by securing 97.40 per cent marks. Prajyot Raj Singh (95.40 per cent) and Sachi Gade (92.60 percent) bagged the second and third positions respectively.

Pathak also scored 100 out of 100 in Mathematics, and Sachi Gade scored 100 in Social Science.

In class 12, Hargun Kaur Matheru stood first in the science stream in the school with 98.40 per cent marks and also in the Pune division. Shreesh Kadam secured 96.60 per cent marks in the science stream, while Rita Kashikar, Gayatri Kunwar, and Sara Harari secured 95.80 per cent marks. Students Hargun Kaur Matheru and Rita Kashikar scored 100 out of 100 in Informatics, while Aryan Puranik scored 100 out of 100 in Mathematics. All these students were felicitated.

The ceremony was organised under the guidance of Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, Founder and Chairman of Suryadatta Education Foundation. Director Prashant Pitaliya, Principal Maria Verma, students, parents, teachers, and non-teaching staff were present on the occasion. Prashant Pitalia introduced the ceremony, and Maria Verma proposed the vote of thanks.

Sushma Chordiya said, "The result shows the hard work, perseverance, and goals of the students. The support and guidance of teachers and parents are also important for students. While marks are important, the occasion highlights the importance of a studious attitude and the willingness to work hard."

Snehal Navlakha also congratulated the students and parents.

Hargun Kaur Matheru, who came first, said that after coming first in the country in the ICSE examination, the decision to take admission in Suryadatta National School was worthwhile. "I achieved this due to the guidance of teachers, the personal attention of management, and encouragement from parents. Continuity in study and overcoming the problems encountered led to continued success."

"Suryadatta creates an encouraging environment for students and staff. The institution is driven by the mission of holistic education and education for all. Emphasis is placed on creativity, innovation, and learning new things. Passion for innovation, coupled with hard work, makes it happen. Students should choose a path after 12th by knowing the trend of opportunities, and after 10th, students and parents should understand the new education policy," said Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya.