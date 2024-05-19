 VIDEO: Massive Gas Tanker Explosion Rocks Pune, Shockwaves Felt Over 1 km
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Massive Gas Tanker Explosion Rocks Pune, Shockwaves Felt Over 1 km

VIDEO: Massive Gas Tanker Explosion Rocks Pune, Shockwaves Felt Over 1 km

Furthermore, no causalities have been reported.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Massive Gas Tanker Explosion Rocks Pune, Shockwaves Felt Over 1 km | Twitter

A massive explosion took place in a gas tanker in Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune district at around 5am.

The intensity of the explosion was so high that it damaged nearby hotels, houses and parked trucks.

Furthermore, no causalities have been reported.

According to the reports, the primary reason for the explosion was the illegal refilling of the gas in the tanker, which caused damage to the nearby areas.

DCP of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, Shivaji Pawar, said, "In the morning, in a Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad, an explosion occurred, which was so massive that it damaged nearby parked trucks and areas. The primary possible reason for the explosion is illegal refilling of the gas in the tanker." "There is no need to worry, as no causalities have been reported so far. We are further investigating the matter," he added.

A case has been registered, and police are further investigating the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Suryadatta Group Honors Top Students with Gold Medals and Cash Prizes for Outstanding CBSE...

Pune: Suryadatta Group Honors Top Students with Gold Medals and Cash Prizes for Outstanding CBSE...

Satara: Former Congress MP Prataprao Bhosale Passes Away; Nana Patole Expresses Grief

Satara: Former Congress MP Prataprao Bhosale Passes Away; Nana Patole Expresses Grief

VIDEO: Massive Gas Tanker Explosion Rocks Pune, Shockwaves Felt Over 1 km

VIDEO: Massive Gas Tanker Explosion Rocks Pune, Shockwaves Felt Over 1 km

Pune: City Remains Dug Up Ahead of Monsoon, PMC Faces Criticism

Pune: City Remains Dug Up Ahead of Monsoon, PMC Faces Criticism

Parbhani: Bus Driver and Conductor Honoured for Returning ₹1 Lakh Worth of Jewellery Left Behind...

Parbhani: Bus Driver and Conductor Honoured for Returning ₹1 Lakh Worth of Jewellery Left Behind...