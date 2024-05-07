Renuka Shahane SLAMS Those Disrespecting Marathi Language: 'They Must Be Shown Their Mistakes'

Actress and filmmaker Renuka Shahane has urged people to vote wisely in a social media post on Tuesday (May 7). She also requested people not to vote for those who don't respect Marathi language. The actress also slammed a LinkedIn post of a company that shunned Marathi-speaking candidates from making any submission for the post.

Taking to her official X account, Renuka wrote in Marathi, "Please don't vote for people who say Marathi 'not welcome' ‍🙏🏽Please don't give your valuable votes to candidates who support people who don't give houses to Marathi people."

She added in her post, "Please don't vote for candidates or parties who support people whose work places Marathi language or people are looked down upon 🙏🏽I am not against any caste, religion or language, but people who do not respect their language and culture in our own Maharashtra, must be shown their mistake, silently, without voting."

Take a look:

मराठी "not welcome" म्हणणार्‍या लोकांना कृपया मत देऊ नका 🙏🏽

मराठी लोकांना घरं न देणाऱ्या लोकांचे समर्थन करणाऱ्या उमेदवारांना कृपया आपलं बहुमूल्य मत देऊ नका 🙏🏽

ज्यांच्या कामाच्या ठिकाणी मराठी भाषा किंवा लोकांना कमी लेखलं जातं, अशा लोकांचे समर्थन करणाऱ्या उमेदवारांना किंवा पक्षाला… — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 7, 2024

For those unversed, in a viral job post on LinkedIn by Surat-based company ITCODE Infotech, while looking to fill the position of a Graphic Designer, shunned any Marathi-speaking candidates from making any submission for the post. The ad has caused umbrage on social media platforms.

A screenshot of the job post features the name of the individual who posted it on LinkedIn. The post indicates that person in question is a freelance HR professional.

"Marathi people are not welcome here", read the post. However, it was reportedly taken down after netizens slammed the company.

DISCRIMINATION ALERT 🚨



Hi @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1

This is Janvi Sarna from Surat. HR recruiter in IT CODE INFOTECH.



In one of her linkedIn post she mentioned a very discriminatory condition



“#Marathi People are not welcome here”.

Please take action.

1/#StopHatingMarathis pic.twitter.com/Gm3GZ0G4ca — सुक्टा बोंबिल (@suktabombil) May 4, 2024

Renuka is quite active on social media and she often shares her views and opinions on various issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the Bollywood film Govinda Naam Mera, which released in 2022. She was also seen as a judge in Marathi game and talk show Band Baja Varat.