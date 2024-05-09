Tamil Nadu Man Smokes Inside Vistara Plane’s Washroom; Arrested At Mumbai Airport

Wikimedia Commons

A 51-year-old man, identified as Balakrishna Rajayan, was held for lighting up a cigarette inside the washroom of a Vistara flight (UK-234) which was on its way from Oman’s Muscat to Mumbai on Monday.

As per reports the man from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari smoked inside the washroom of the plane and the incident came to light when the pilot found it with the help of a smoke detector and alerted the cabin crew. After being alerted by the pilot, the crew checked the washroom and found a cigarette bud in the wash basin.

As the flight landed at the Mumbai International Airport, the crew informed the security supervisor on the ground about the incident.

Reports suggest that during questioning, Rajayan confessed to smoking inside the washroom and also showed a matchbox used for lighting the cigarette.

Rajayan was taken to the Sahar police station where a complaint was filed against him.

As per the complaint filed at the police station, Rajayan purposely violated the safety-related rules by smoking inside the plane, putting all the travellers on the flight at risk.

A case was registered against the passenger under Section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules.

Currently, the Sahar police are probing the matter.