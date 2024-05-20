'Cartel Busting & Financial Probe Is Main Focus Of The NCB These Days,' Says AD Mumbai Zonal Unit Of Narcotics Control Bureau Amit Ghawate |

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recently busted several cases of drug trafficking in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the Additional Director of Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB, Amit Ghawate, said dismantling cartles and freezing assets of drug traffickers is currently the agency's main focus. Excerpts:

How do you rate the performance of the Mumbai NCB in the past couple of years?

As far as quantity of seizure of drugs is concerned, we seize about 5,000 to 6,000 kilos of drugs every year on average and the number of cases registered is around 40 to 50.

What is the focus area of NCB Mumbai currently?

We are currently focusing on investigations, not just seizures. We have adopted a top-to-bottom and bottom-toup investigation approach, which means that if we catch a big person, then the effort is to reach the lowest level of the chain, and if we get hold of the lowest person in the chain, we try to reach the top-most person.

We now analyse the network first and then take action accordingly. Almost every case probed by us has shown involvement of a cartel. Our focus is also on financial investigations. We have begun seizing and freezing properties of drug traffickers. This puts them in a hand-to-mouth situation. Drug trade business is to make money and once you make an effort to curb their money they cannot raise their head again.

What are the current trends as far as drugs are concerned?

Two to three types of drugs are under circulation in Mumbai such as MD / Mephedrone, codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) and Nitrazepam tablets. These drugs are being used by those in the lower strata and middle class of the society. As per the seizures done by us last year, it has been observed that ecstasy or MDMA consumption has increased among teenagers. It is a party drug. In Goa we recently busted an LSD factory.

What are the awareness initiatives that the NCB takes to make youth aware about ill-effects of drugs?

We have roped in eminent personalities to spread awareness about ill-effects of drugs. Apart from this we undertake campaigns wherein college students are made aware about drug menaces