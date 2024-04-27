Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Seeks EC Nod To Expedite Tender Process Of Urgent Works

Navi Mumbai: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is pulling out all stops to ensure important works and emergency procurements which are in the pipeline do not get stuck due to the model code of conduct (MCC) which is in force since 16, March, following the announcements of the Lok Sabha poll dates. As per the MCC guidelines, tenders other than global ones that are already floated may be evaluated but cannot be finalised without the prior approval of the Election Commission (EC). Tenders which are not floated shall not be published without EC’s prior approval.

Move to expedite pending procedure

In view of the restrictions, the civic administration in its letter (dated 10, March 2024) has sought the intervention of the principal secretary (urban development department) seeking EC’s nod for completing the tender process for 28 works and urgent procurements related to the fire fighting Wing and the public works department (PWD). While most of the works mooted by the PWD are related to maintenance and renovation of public amenities, the procurements include various safety gears and equipment for the fire and emergency services wing.

"Most of the work and procurement are already in the pipeline. We have sought a nod from the EC through the urban development department and are regularly following up on the issue. We are confident that our proposals will be cleared, so that the citizens are not inconvenienced and our firefighters are not deprived of safety gears and equipment in case of any eventualities.” said a senior MBMC officer. The Lok Sabha Elections-2024 began on 19, April and will continue in phases till 1, June. The MCC will remain in force till the results are declared on 4, June.