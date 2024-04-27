Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Conducts Aptitude Tests To Check Job Skills Of Contractual Staffers; Engineers Express Concern Over Test Format

Batch of engineers who appeared for the test | FPJ

In a first, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has started conducting online aptitude tests to assess the competency levels of contractual staffers including teachers, junior engineers and clerical staff.

After conducting the tests of 40 municipal school teachers and clerical staff, 48 junior engineers attached to the various departments of the MBMC appeared for the mandated test which was held under the supervision of additional civic chief- Aniket Manorkar at the MBMC headquarters in Bhayandar on Friday.

32 Teachers Excel, 8 Given Second Chance In MBMC's Aptitude Test Scoring

Out of the 40 teachers who had appeared for the recently held 200-mark test, 32 successfully cleared by scoring above 70 percent (140 marks) which was pegged as the absolute minimum required for passing, 8 teachers who scored between 120-140 marks were given a second chance in which they managed to clear the tests.

Junior Engineers Express Discontent Over Online Aptitude Test Format

However, the decision has not gone down well with the junior engineers who reluctantly appeared for the test on Friday. For the junior engineers, the 150-mark test was divided into two parts. For 120 marks, the test was conducted on an online software giving multiple choice questions (MCQ) for objective response in which the examinee had to tick correct answers from the offered set of choices.

The remaining 30 marks will be in the form of a written examination. “We have decided to give two additional chances to examinees who fail to pass in the first attempt. However, inability to clear the fourth attempt will invite necessary action. The software is specifically designed to eliminate any chance of malpractices as the question and answers are flipped for each examinee.