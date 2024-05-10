Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Tragic Crash Near Borghat; Visuals Surface

Pune: Three people were killed and eight persons were injured in a collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Borghat on Friday morning, officials said.
Details On The Accident
The accident occurred after a truck going on Mumbai Pune expressway lost control due to break fail and hit two vehicles, a car and a tempo carrying chickens. The incident took place at around 4 am.
Injured Rushed To Khopoli Hospital
The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Khopoli for treatment.
Further details are awaited.