Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Tragic Crash Near Borghat; Visuals Surface |

Pune: Three people were killed and eight persons were injured in a collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Borghat on Friday morning, officials said.

Details On The Accident

The accident occurred after a truck going on Mumbai Pune expressway lost control due to break fail and hit two vehicles, a car and a tempo carrying chickens. The incident took place at around 4 am.

Injured Rushed To Khopoli Hospital

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Khopoli for treatment.

Further details are awaited.