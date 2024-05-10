Mumbai: BMC In Process Of Scrapping ₹2400 Cr Tender For Khar Subway Flyover Project, Says Report

Khar Subway | FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on the verge of scrapping a ₹2,400-crore tender aimed at constructing an elevated road over the Khar Subway, bowing to strong opposition from local citizens and residents’ groups in Khar and Santacruz. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the BMC's bridges department has submitted a proposal to cancel the tender to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani for his consideration, driven primarily by the objections raised by citizens.

Confirming the decision, Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, acknowledged that the BMC had opted against proceeding with the proposal in its current form, acknowledging the validity of some objections raised by citizens, said the report. However, Bangar did not confirm whether the BMC had formally revoked the tender.

Two Main Concerns Raised By Local Residents' Groups

As per earlier reports, resident groups in the area had expressed two main concerns regarding the BMC's plan, the elevated road's alignment passing through a densely populated area, including over a public garden and the presence of sharp 90-degree turns at two points along the route.

In response to these concerns, a delegation comprising representatives from various residents’ associations met with Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar on April 27, who assured them that he had conveyed their objections to top officials, leading to a decision to halt the project.

A delegation of the Khar Residents Association met me and expressed their objection to the proposed design of the Khar East-West Elevated Bridge project as tendered by the Bridges department of the BMC. I approached the BMC Commissioner and pointed out the numerous flaws in the… pic.twitter.com/PA4EhI0gy5 — ॲड. आशिष शेलार ( MODI KA PARIVAR ) (@ShelarAshish) April 26, 2024

In the latest update to the matter, residents’ groups of the area have showed their willingness to collaborate with authorities for sustainable development initiatives as part of welcoming the civic body's move to cancel the tender.

Trivankumar Karnani from the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF) stressed the importance of cooperation between authorities and citizen welfare forums to explore options that enhance east-west connectivity in alignment with the 2034 development plan, said the Hindustan Times report.

Alternative Measures Suggested By Locals

The residents’ groups have proposed removing footpaths from certain pathways to widen the subway at bottlenecks as a temporary solution to reduce traffic congestion around the Khar Subway. Additionally, the groups have suggested constructing an alternative footpath alongside Willingdon Gymkhana, using the space beneath train tracks.

Looking ahead, Karnani stressed the need for the BMC to redesign the project in accordance with the 2034 development plan, address encroachments in the Golibar area and initiate consultations with the defence department, which owns the land. Residents’ groups advocate for an elevated road connecting the western end of the Khar Subway directly to the Western Express Highway via the Golibar area as a long-term solution.