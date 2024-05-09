Western Railway: 3 Hrs Traffic Block Scheduled Between Churchgate and Marine Lines For De-Launching Wankhede's FOB On Intervening Night Of May 11-12 | Representational image

Mumbai: A traffic block is scheduled for the night of May 11th/12th, 2024, will affect around half dozen of suburban train services between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations. The block, spanning three hours from 01:10 am to 04:10 am, aims to facilitate the de-launching of main girders for the Wankhede Foot Over Bridge (North). As a result, six local trains will undergo partial cancellations and terminations.

According to WR, Virar -Churchgate local departing Virar at 11.30 pm of 11th May, 2024, will arrive Churchgate at 01.10 am on 12 May. This will be the last local to run from Virar up to Churchgate on 11th May, 2024.

Due to block Borivali - Churchgate local departing Borivali at 00.10 am of 12th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

Virar - Churchgate local departing Virar at 11.49 pm of 11th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

Borivali - Churchgate local departing Borivali at 00.30 hrs. of 12th May, 2024 hrs will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

Virar - Churchgate local departing Virar at 00.05 am of 12th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

Churchgate – Virar local departing Churchgate at 04.15 am of 12th May, 2024 will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate-Mumbai Central and will depart from Mumbai Central at 04.25 am.

Churchgate – Borivali local departing Churchgate at 04.18 am of 12th May, 2024 will partially cancelled between Churchgate - Mumbai Central and will depart from Mumbai Central at 04.28 am