Western Railway to Construct New Road Over Bridge for Enhanced Rail and Road Safety | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a move to enhance the safety of rail and road users, Western Railway has planned to construct a 4-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) in place of Level Crossing (LC) No. 24, located at the Udhna–Ukai Songhad section over the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway.

Indian Railways have undertaken the elimination of Level Crossings by providing ROBs/Limited Height Subways, etc., as a safety measure. The construction of the new ROB in place of Level Crossing No. 24 will result in the closure of the LC, ensuring the safety of those traveling by both road and rail. The proposed new Road Over Bridge (ROB) will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 109 crore on a cost-sharing basis with the State Government of Gujarat. The ROB will not only enhance the safety of passengers but also facilitate smooth and hassle-free movement of road traffic. It will ensure speedy and punctual movement of rail traffic, providing a boost to road connectivity and proving beneficial to the people of nearby areas