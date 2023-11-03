 Western Railway Trains Affected by Technical Upgradation Work at Dahanu Road
Western Railway Trains Affected by Technical Upgradation Work at Dahanu Road

Check trains that will be affected due to the work

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Western Railway Trains Affected by Technical Upgradation Work at Dahanu Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: Several Western Railway trains will be affected due to a scheduled technical upgradation work at Dahanu Road from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and from 9:15 am to 10:45 am on Sunday, November 5, 2023, and from 9:40 am to 10:40 am on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Trains affected

Due to this block, Andheri – Dahanu Road local departing Andheri at 7:51 am will be short terminated at Vangaon and hence will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road. Dahanu Road - Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 9:37 am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon and will short originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Similarly, a Churchgate – Dahanu Road local departing Churchgate at 7:42 am will be short terminated at Vangaon and hence will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road. Dahanu Road - Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 10:10 am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon and will short originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Additionally, train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 45 to 50 minutes due to this block.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

