Western Railway Trains Affected by Technical Upgradation Work at Dahanu Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: Several Western Railway trains will be affected due to a scheduled technical upgradation work at Dahanu Road from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and from 9:15 am to 10:45 am on Sunday, November 5, 2023, and from 9:40 am to 10:40 am on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Trains affected

Due to this block, Andheri – Dahanu Road local departing Andheri at 7:51 am will be short terminated at Vangaon and hence will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road. Dahanu Road - Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 9:37 am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon and will short originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Similarly, a Churchgate – Dahanu Road local departing Churchgate at 7:42 am will be short terminated at Vangaon and hence will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road. Dahanu Road - Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 10:10 am will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon and will short originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Additionally, train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 45 to 50 minutes due to this block.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)