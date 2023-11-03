 Mumbai News: Western Railway Observes Vigilance Awareness Week, Promotes Anti-Corruption Drive
November 03, 2023
To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, Western Railway’s Vigilance Department is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 30th October, 2023 to 5th November, 2023.

In this direction, various activities are being held across the Western Railway’s Mumbai Division.

Say no to corruption: Commit To The Nation

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on this occasion, a seminar on the theme 'Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation' & PIDPI was conducted by Shalabh Goel, Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway along with his team on 1st November 2023, at Conference Hall of DRM Office, Mumbai Division. The seminar was attended by Shri Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central along with the branch officers of Mumbai Division, Western Railway.

