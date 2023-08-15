Western Railway Celebrates 77th Independence Day With Grand Ceremony

The 77th Independence Day of our beloved nation was celebrated on Western Railway with the National Flag hoisted by Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway at Western Railway Headquarters Office, Churchagte. On this august occasion, he inspected the ceremonial parade of RPF. Misra addressed the gathering by extending his greetings of this solemn occasion to the Railwaymen and their families. At the start of the function, GM Ashok Kumar Misra was welcomed by P C Sinha, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway. Kshama Misra, President of Western Railway’s Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO), Prakash Butani, Additional General Manager of Western Railway, Principal Heads of Departments alongwith other senior railway officers were also present.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in his Independence Day Message, General Manager Misra briefed the gathering about the achievements and milestones accomplished by Western Railway recently. He stated that by making our country more developed & prosperous, we will be paying befitting homage & tributes to the freedom fighters, martyrs & all the heroes of the freedom struggle movement who with their valour & sacrifice helped to gain Independence for our Motherland. Misra while concluding his address, motivated the staff to continue with the hardwork and to always have the quest for excellence. This will help to accomplish the goals and to attain the desired results which will take Western Railway to new heights. GM Misra also congratulated the RPF personnel of Western Railway, Himmat Singh Nathawat, Sub-Inspector, Special Intelligence Branch, Mumbai and Bhunesh Kumar Srivastava, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Bhuj, for receiving the prestigious Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Thakur stated that on this auspicious occasion, Kshama Misra - President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization (WRWWO) donated utility items like Stainless Steel Hot Plate with Puffer & Casserole to Jagjivan Ram Hospital which was handed to Dr. Hafeezunnisa, Principal Chief Medical Director of Western Railway.

On this occasion, a short film titled “Azadi ke Rang Paschim Railway ke Sang” was presented which showcased the achievements and extraordinary milestones accomplished by Western Railway. An anthem made in collaboration with Radio City “Meri Maati, Mera Desh; Maati ko Naman, Veeron ka Vandan” was also played on this occasion. This was followed by cultural programme with several patriotic songs & dance performance on this occasion.

