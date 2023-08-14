Mumbai News: 49 Local Trains Set To Transition Into 15-Car Setup As WR Boosts Capacity By 25%

Mumbai News: 49 Local Trains Set To Transition To 15-Car Setup As WR Boosts Capacity By 25% | Representational Image

Mumbai: As part of an initiative to enhance train services and accommodate more passengers on the Mumbai Suburban section, Western Railway has decided to convert 49 local train services from 12-car configurations to 15-car configurations. These changes will take effect from August 15, 2023.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the augmentation of 49 local train services from 12-car to 15-car configurations will benefit passengers. The carrying capacity of each train will increase by 25%. This will bring the total number of 15-car services on WR's Mumbai Suburban section from 150 to 199. Out of these 49 services, 25 will be in the DOWN direction, while 24 will be in the UP direction. The total number of services, which is 1394 including 79 AC local services, will remain unchanged. This augmentation will provide additional accommodation for commuters, enhancing their convenience and comfort.

