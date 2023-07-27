Churchgate-Marine Lines Commuters Face Waterlogging Woes; Western Railway Assures Quick Solutions

Waterlogging on Marine Lines rail track | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Amid the heavy rainfall and waterlogging reported between Churchgate and Marine Lines, local train services of Western Railway (WR) are running smoothly, as claimed by the WR spokesperson.

"The CHURCH GATE-MARINE LINES section experienced slight waterlogging up to rail level, yet train operations have not been disrupted, ensuring uninterrupted travel for commuters," said an official of WR.

WR officials assured immediate action on waterlogging

According to officials, the waterlogging has been attributed to the ongoing coastal road construction work, which has resulted in excavated debris blocking the outfall, leading to the outfall culverts operating at only half of their capacity. The situation has been compounded by overflowing manholes on the west side of the track, extending till Marine Drive.

In response to the situation, concerned officials, along with representatives from Western Railway, have visited the site to assess the issue firsthand. They have assured that immediate action is being taken on a high priority basis to address the waterlogging and clear the debris blocking the outfall.