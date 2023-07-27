Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Red Alert Issued, All Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut As Heavy Rain Batters City

Red Alert For City Today, All Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and private preschools, primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges in the city on Thursday, after the IMD issued a “red alert” for the metropolis. “In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority,” said a circular issued by the BMC Education Officer (Primary) Rajesh Kankal.

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan on Wednesday (26.07.2023) was - 8 am to 10pm:

Mumbai City- 101.35 mm

Eastern Suburbs- 87.54 mm

Western Suburbs- 102.55 mm.

🌨️ आज (२६.०७.२०२३) सकाळी ८ ते रात्री १० वाजेपर्यंत या कालावधीत मुंबई महानगरातील सरासरी पाऊस:



➡️मुंबई शहर- १०१.३५ मिमी.

➡️पूर्व उपनगरे- ८७.५४ मिमी.

➡️पश्चिम उपनगरे- १०२.५५ मिमी.



🌨️ The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan today (26.07.2023) 8 am to 10pm is:



Water logging was reported from several areas. This one is from Kurla west.