 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Red Alert Issued, All Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut As Heavy Rain Batters City
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Red Alert Issued, All Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut As Heavy Rain Batters City

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and private preschools, primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges in the city on Thursday, after the IMD issued a “red alert” for the metropolis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
article-image
27 July 2023 07:40 AM IST

Mumbai city received over 100 mm rainfall in 12 hours from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday

Mumbai City received 101.35 mm rainfall on Wednesday from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday. The heavy rains caused water-logging in several parts of city.

27 July 2023 07:40 AM IST

Central Railway tweets and informs trains running

The Central railway on Thursday morning tweeted and said that trains on its routes were running. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai today and schools and colleges have been given a holiday. People have been advised to venture out only if needed and urgent.

27 July 2023 07:08 AM IST

Red Alert For City Today, All Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and private preschools, primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges in the city on Thursday, after the IMD issued a “red alert” for the metropolis. “In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority,” said a circular issued by the BMC Education Officer (Primary) Rajesh Kankal.

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan on Wednesday (26.07.2023) was - 8 am to 10pm:

Mumbai City- 101.35 mm

Eastern Suburbs- 87.54 mm

Western Suburbs- 102.55 mm.

Water logging was reported from several areas. This one is from Kurla west.

