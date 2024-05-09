Mumbai: Man Calls For Enhanced Safety Measures After Brother Falls To Death From Local Train

In the wake of the tragic death of Avadhesh Dubey, who lost his life after falling from a crowded local train between Dombivli and Mumbra on April 23rd, his elder brother Deepak Dubey demands urgent action to address safety concerns in Mumbai's local train system.

Deepak Dubey is calling for an end to groupism and strict action against door blockers, emphasizing that timely assistance from passengers standing on foot board could have saved his brother's life. According to Deepak, 'Door blocking' menace of local trains is the real culprit of his brother's death. Railway need to stop door blocking menace immediately.

He proposes significant measures to improve safety, including the conversion of all fast local trains, especially during rush hours, into 15-car trains. Additionally, he advocates for the implementation of queue management systems at each platform to facilitate orderly boarding and de-boarding.

To address the issue of door blocking and prevent accidents like the one that claimed his brother's life, Deepak Dubey suggests installing CCTV cameras at every door of local trains.

The demand for these safety measures comes amidst growing concerns over the overcrowding and safety hazards in Mumbai's local train network, which serves as a lifeline for millions of commuters every day.

Avadhesh Dubey, a 25-year-old IT professional from Dombivli, tragically lost his life on April 23, 2024, after falling from a crowded train between Diva and Mumbra stations. His untimely passing has spurred his elder brother, Deepak Dubey, and many others to action, urging railway authorities to address the persistent issue of overcrowding to ensure passenger safety.

In honor of Avadhesh's memory on 09 th May 2024 which would have been his 26th birthday, volunteers came together to distribute buttermilk to those in need during extreme heat conditions, embodying Avadhesh's legacy of compassion and community service.

Sadly, Avadhesh's case is not isolated. Within twenty days, two more individuals from Dombivli, Riya Rajgor and Rahul Purushottam Ashtekar, also lost their lives under similar circumstances. Their tragic deaths highlight the urgent need for reform.

Deepak Dubey has taken to social media to voice the community's frustrations and has posted a list of demands directed at railway authorities. These demands include measures such as mandatory 15-coach locals, affordable auto door closing trains, and improved infrastructure and safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

Central Railways Version

"Logical demands raised by the commuters are accepted and railway administration makes all the efforts to fulfill those" said an official of CR. "Central Railways are running the maximum possible number of trains with existing infrastructural constraints. Railway administration has been requesting various installations for staggered timings to the offices so that the peak can be spread over a larger period of time. It is again reiterated that passengers should start their journey a bit early to avoid boarding congested trains or traveling in inappropriate manner" further added officials.

List of demands

Convert all fast 12 car local trains in to 15 coach local trains specially during peak hours.

Provision of auto door closing system in each and every local trains on affordable fare

Provision of boarding deboarding marks on the platform and arrangement of queue management on the platforms.

MBBS doctor at all railway stations equipped with life saving drugs.

Ensure comprehensive safety and security, including the provision of CCTV coverage throughout the suburban railway premises, including tracks, train doors, with the addition of audio-video devices on railway employees.

Turn around time for accident victims to hospital to improve also victims can be admitted in both nearby private and government hospitals.

Timely Railway track inspection and improvement of elevation at turn including safety net at all critical spots E.g. Mumbra Creek also installation of safety net on all such spots.

Groupism in the train to be stopped.

Passenger of Kalyan, Karjat and Kasara to be allowed to board express train.

Offices who can afford work from home to allow it's employee WFH to avoid such casualties