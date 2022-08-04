e-Paper Get App

Mumbai youth falls off local train, dies

As per the preliminary investigation, the man was travelling on a CSMT-bound suburban train in the morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Mumbai youth falls off local train, dies | PTI/Representative

A 25-year-old man fell off a fast local train between Dombivli and Diva stations, and died on Wednesday, the government railway police (GRP) said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the man was travelling on a CSMT-bound suburban train in the morning. He was probably standing on a footboard when his head hit a pole along the railway track, the GRP said.

He fell on the fast track near Mhatardeshwar temple. The man, who is yet to be identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

