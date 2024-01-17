 Navi Mumbai: Man Crossing Railway Tracks While Talking On Mobile Phone Crushed To Death By Local Train, Terrifying Video Goes Viral
While the incident took place on December 25 last year, a video of it surfaced online on Wednesday, January 17. The terrifying video showed the man getting crushed under the local train at Juinagar station.

Mumbai, January 17: A local train ran over a man crossing railway tracks at Juinagar station in Navi Mumbai. While the incident took place on December 25 last year, a video of it surfaced online on Wednesday, January 17. The terrifying video showed the man getting crushed under the local train at Juinagar station. The incident is another stark reminder that one should not cross railway tracks and use footbridge to change one platform to another.

In the video, the man was seen talking on his mobile phone. Instead of using bridge, he jumped onto railway tracks without noticing an incoming local train. As he started walking on the tracks, the train arrived and he was crushed to death. Many commuters witnessed the horrifying incident which caused a big commotion on the railway platform.

Local Train Runs Over Man Crossing Railway Tracks:

Man's Body Cut Into 3 Pieces

According to a report, the man's body was cut into three pieces after he came under the train. Railway Officer Gajendra Singh called an ambulance immediately after the incident. However, the victim had succumbed by then.

Do Not Walk On Railway Tracks

Crossing railway tracks is a gamble with devastating consequences. Trains are silent giants, hurtling at unimaginable speeds, and can appear out of nowhere. Crossing railway tracks, misjudging train's distance and underestimating its speed, can lead to a collision with potentially fatal results. Railway stations have footbridges for passengers to change platforms. Choose life and choose the safe path – never cross railway tracks.

