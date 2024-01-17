Bihar Shocker: Mobile Thief Dangles Outside Window Of Moving Train In Bhagalpur After Being Caught By Passengers (Watch Video)

Mobile Thief Dangles Outside Window Of Moving Train In Bhagalpur |

Bhagalpur: In a bizarre video that's doing rounds on social media, A man who was believed to be a thief was seen being held hanging just outside the door of a moving train in Bihar. He reportedly snatched a mobile phone from a railway passenger who held his hand preventing him from running away with the phone. In the process he was kept hanging outside the window of the train while his one hand was held by passengers. All this was immediately after he was caught by the passengers present inside the train in Bhagalpur.

The passengers sitting inside the train held his hand while the train kept moving and the snatcher remained hanging from the window of the train on one hand until some passengers came running and rescued him.

Those who rescued him are believed to be members of the snatchers gang. Further details of the incident are still awaited.

— Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) January 17, 2024

This is not the first just incident that has come to light from Bhagalpur. In September 2022, onboard the train at Bhagalpur, Bihar, passengers caught a mobile thief and hung him from the train’s window for 5 kilometres. The clip shows several people recording the thief on their phones as he was hanging outside the window of the fast-moving train, grabbing onto people inside. The user who shared this video wrote in his tweet, “People caught a mobile thief from a moving train in Bhagalpur, Bihar, kept him hanging from the window for 5 km. People caught the thief running away from the moving train with the mobile and then hanged him. The passengers also thrashed the thief fiercely. Seeing this incident, people remembered the Begusarai incident.” Check out the clip of incident that took place in September 22 her