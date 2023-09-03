Bihar News: Thief Hangs Outside Window Of Speeding Train, Cries For Help In Begusarai; Shocking Video Surfaces

Thief Hangs Outside Window Of Speeding Train | Twitter

Begusarai: In a shocking incident, a thief was caught by the passengers while he was hanging from the window after stealing from a moving train. The passengers started to film the thief who was trying to excape by hanging outside the moving train. The passengers caught the hands of the thief and did not let him escape from the speeding train. The thief can be seen crying and asking for help in the video. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The thief put his life at risk

The thief put his life at risk and hanged for several kilometres by holding the grill of the window of the speeding train. The incident occurred near the Bachwada Junction of Sonpur Barauni railway block. The thief while trying to escape from the public hanged on the grills of the window and the passengers started making video of the thief hanging from the window.

They also caught the hands of the thief so that he does not escape by jumping from the moving train. The passengers held the passengers until the train reached Bachwada junction. The passengers then handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Similar incident

Earlier, a similar incident came to light when the passengers held a thief in the train and then they hanged him outside the window of the moving train. The passengers tied him to the grills of the window as a punishment.

The incident occurred in the train that was going from Sahebahpur Kamal towards Khagaria. In that incidence the passengers hanged the thief to the window, while here the thief hanged himself from the window.

The thief is hanging from the window of the train by himself

It is clear in the video that the thief is hanging from the window of the train by himself. He himself put his life in danger due to the wrong act. Few netizens are saying that the passengers should have allowed the thief to enter in the train while he was risking his life by hanging outside the speeding train.

Instead of making videos of the thief and making it viral on social media they should have pulled him inside the train and then handed over him to the police. He could have died if he had fallen from the train which was moving at a fast pace.

