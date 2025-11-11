Bihar Elections 2025: Late-Night Raid On Jyoti Singh's Karakat Hotel Before Polls Sparks Row; Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh’s Wife Alleges Political Targeting | X

Bihar: A late-night police raid at a hotel in Bihar’s Karakat, where Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri star and BJP politician Pawan Singh, was staying, has sparked controversy.

The incident unfolded hours before the second phase of voting, with Jyoti accusing officials of harassment and political bias.

Jyoti Singh Questions Police Action

In a video that surfaced online, Jyoti is seen confronting the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) during the raid at her Bikramganj hotel. “Why are you harassing me? Why did you enter my room without female officers? Am I a criminal?” she asked. The SDM responded, “There’s no one in your room. We’re doing our job.”

Jyoti alleged that officials entered her room under the pretext of inspection but violated protocol by not involving female police personnel. She described the action as “a conspiracy to intimidate” her before the polls.

The district administration, however, maintained that the operation was routine and conducted under the Model Code of Conduct. No formal police statement has been released.

Past Feud Between Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh

The raid comes amid Jyoti's ongoing dispute with her husband, Pawan. Earlier in October, Jyoti had accused the actor of mental harassment, infidelity, and political manipulation.

She alleged that Pawan “used” her during his Lok Sabha campaign and “fed her abortion pills several times.” She also claimed to have attempted self-harm due to stress.

Pawan, in his response on social media, said family matters should remain private and questioned why Jyoti resurfaced just before the elections. He maintained that police presence at his Lucknow residence was routine and denied her allegations.

Press Conference Clash

After Pawan's public remarks, Jyoti held her own press conference, reiterating her claims and stating she would withdraw from the elections if her husband accepted her as his wife. “I am not here for drama, but for my rights and truth,” she said.

The controversy continues to stir political attention in Bihar, with questions raised over both the timing of the raid and the couple’s ongoing public dispute.