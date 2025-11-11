 'Was At Spot 30 Mins Before...': Woman Shares Visuals From Blast Site Before Explosion Which Killed 12
She shared pictures from her visit to the spot, revealing that she had been at the location just half an hour before the explosion. She mentioned that she and her mother had been shopping for wedding outfits and trying Delhi delicacies.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
X/@VeniGupta5

Delhi: The death toll in the Delhi car blast near the Red Fort metro station has risen to 12, while 20 people have been injured. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 at 6:52 pm, leaving mangled bodies and damaged vehicles scattered across the bustling area. New visuals related to the blast are continuously emerging on social media.

Amid the horrifying visuals, an emotional post from a woman has gone viral. According to her X profile, the woman is originally from Bengaluru. She shared pictures from her visit to the spot, revealing that she had been at the location just half an hour before the explosion. She mentioned that she and her mother had been shopping for wedding outfits and trying Delhi delicacies.

The X user "Veni Gupta" shared on X,"My mother and I were at the spot 30 mins before the blast. I took these photos while we hunted for wedding outfits and gorged old delhi delicacies like lakhs of others."

"You finish, grab an auto from Red Fort or the metro home, that’s the routine. But now, the carefree and chaotic old delhi experience feels shrouded in fear. Now people will be looking over their shoulder, bargaining with fate for their safety. Delhi mourns. Wishing peace to the impacted souls," she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that people behind the Delhi car blast that killed 13 people and injured over 20 would not be spared. While speaking at Bhutan's Thimphu, PM Modi said that conspirators of the blast would be brought to justice.

'All Those Responsible Will Be Brought To Justice': PM Modi On Delhi Car Blast; VIDEO
"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today." the Prime Minister said.

