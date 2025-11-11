 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj Reports Highest 66.10%
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj Reports Highest 66.10%

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj Reports Highest 66.10%

Among the 18 districts that went to polls today, Kishanganj reported the highest turnout at 66.10%, followed closely by Purnia (64.22%), Jamui (63.33%), Katihar (63.80%) and Gaya (62.74%).

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Elections 2025 | ANI

Patna, November 11: The second and the final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.40% by 3:00 PM on Tuesday, according to data released by the Election Commission.

Among the 18 districts that went to polls today, Kishanganj reported the highest turnout at 66.10%, followed closely by Purnia (64.22%), Jamui (63.33%), Katihar (63.80%) and Gaya (62.74%).

Other districts with notable participation included Kaumur (Bhabhua) (62.26%), Supaul (62.06%), Paschim Champaran (61.99%), and Purvi Champaran (61.92%). Meanwhile, Nawada registered the lowest turnout at 53.17%.

Districts such as Araria (59.80%), Bhagalpur (58.37%), Sitamarhi (58.32%), and Arwal (58.26%) recorded moderate participation levels.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Haryana Police Reportedly Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Faridabad
VIDEO: Haryana Police Reportedly Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Faridabad
Haryana Govt Eases Age Limit For Ex-Agniveers In State Recruitment
Haryana Govt Eases Age Limit For Ex-Agniveers In State Recruitment
Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹53 Lakh In Overnight ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters
Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹53 Lakh In Overnight ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters
Rajasthan Govt To Organise 'Rozgar Utsav' In December; 20,000 Youths To Receive Job Appointment Letters
Rajasthan Govt To Organise 'Rozgar Utsav' In December; 20,000 Youths To Receive Job Appointment Letters

Polling began early in the morning amid tight security arrangements across 122 constituencies. Voters were seen queuing up at several polling booths despite intermittent weather challenges in some regions.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, held on November 6 across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, witnessed an impressive 64.66% voter turnout, marking the highest participation in the state’s electoral history.

Read Also
Bihar Elections 2025: Late-Night Raid On Jyoti Singh's Karakat Hotel Before Polls Sparks Row;...
article-image

Around 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, which concluded peacefully with minimal reports of technical glitches or disruptions. Notably, women voters turned out in large numbers, reflecting growing civic engagement and enthusiasm among the electorate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj...

VIDEO: Haryana Police Reportedly Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Faridabad

VIDEO: Haryana Police Reportedly Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Faridabad

'Congress Must Reveal Whereabouts Of Rahul, Priyanka...': BJP Hits Back At Party Questions PM Modi's...

'Congress Must Reveal Whereabouts Of Rahul, Priyanka...': BJP Hits Back At Party Questions PM Modi's...

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: When And Where To Watch The Results — And How Are These Surveys Actually...

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: When And Where To Watch The Results — And How Are These Surveys Actually...

'Deeply Saddened': South Superstar Allu Arjun Condoles Victims Of Delhi Car Blast, Extends...

'Deeply Saddened': South Superstar Allu Arjun Condoles Victims Of Delhi Car Blast, Extends...