Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj Reports Highest 66.10%

Bihar Elections 2025 | ANI

Patna, November 11: The second and the final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.40% by 3:00 PM on Tuesday, according to data released by the Election Commission.

Among the 18 districts that went to polls today, Kishanganj reported the highest turnout at 66.10%, followed closely by Purnia (64.22%), Jamui (63.33%), Katihar (63.80%) and Gaya (62.74%).

Other districts with notable participation included Kaumur (Bhabhua) (62.26%), Supaul (62.06%), Paschim Champaran (61.99%), and Purvi Champaran (61.92%). Meanwhile, Nawada registered the lowest turnout at 53.17%.

Districts such as Araria (59.80%), Bhagalpur (58.37%), Sitamarhi (58.32%), and Arwal (58.26%) recorded moderate participation levels.

Polling began early in the morning amid tight security arrangements across 122 constituencies. Voters were seen queuing up at several polling booths despite intermittent weather challenges in some regions.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, held on November 6 across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, witnessed an impressive 64.66% voter turnout, marking the highest participation in the state’s electoral history.

Around 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, which concluded peacefully with minimal reports of technical glitches or disruptions. Notably, women voters turned out in large numbers, reflecting growing civic engagement and enthusiasm among the electorate.