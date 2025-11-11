Woman Sanitation Worker Hits Biker With Broom After He Flashes At Her In Chennai - VIDEO

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a woman sanitation worker hitting a biker with a broom. According to reports, the incident took place early Monday morning when a 55-year-old conservancy worker from Royapuram was engaged in her routine cleaning work on the Adyar flyover.

A young man arrived on a bike and watched the woman for some time. When he saw no one else around, he reportedly unzipped his pants and attempted to expose himself.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The footage shows the woman responding to the biker’s misbehaviour promptly, hitting him with her broom.

The CCTV footage has since gone viral on social media. Acting upon the woman’s complaint, police tracked down and arrested the accused. He has been identified as a young man from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, who works at an IT firm in Chennai.

The accused told police that he was drunk at the time of the incident and had stopped his bike on the roadside to urinate. Further investigation into the matter is underway.