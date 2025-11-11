 Woman Sanitation Worker Hits Biker With Broom After He Flashes At Her In Chennai - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWoman Sanitation Worker Hits Biker With Broom After He Flashes At Her In Chennai - VIDEO

Woman Sanitation Worker Hits Biker With Broom After He Flashes At Her In Chennai - VIDEO

The accused told police that he was drunk at the time of the incident and had stopped his bike on the roadside to urinate. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a woman sanitation worker hitting a biker with a broom. According to reports, the incident took place early Monday morning when a 55-year-old conservancy worker from Royapuram was engaged in her routine cleaning work on the Adyar flyover.

A young man arrived on a bike and watched the woman for some time. When he saw no one else around, he reportedly unzipped his pants and attempted to expose himself.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The footage shows the woman responding to the biker’s misbehaviour promptly, hitting him with her broom.

Read Also
Video Of Female Student Flashing Nipples At Charlie Kirk To 'Distract' Him During Live Interaction...
article-image

The CCTV footage has since gone viral on social media. Acting upon the woman’s complaint, police tracked down and arrested the accused. He has been identified as a young man from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, who works at an IT firm in Chennai.

FPJ Shorts
IBPS Activates PET Link for RRB 2025 Exam At ibps.in; Check Schedule And Exam Details
IBPS Activates PET Link for RRB 2025 Exam At ibps.in; Check Schedule And Exam Details
Red Fort Blast: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Mohammad Umar Entering Delhi In i20 From Badarpur Toll Plaza
Red Fort Blast: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Mohammad Umar Entering Delhi In i20 From Badarpur Toll Plaza
Snake Scare In Pune District: Over 50 Russell’s Vipers Rescued From Human Habitats In A Month In Maval Tehsil - VIDEOS
Snake Scare In Pune District: Over 50 Russell’s Vipers Rescued From Human Habitats In A Month In Maval Tehsil - VIDEOS
Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO
Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO

The accused told police that he was drunk at the time of the incident and had stopped his bike on the roadside to urinate. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Red Fort Blast: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Mohammad Umar Entering Delhi In i20 From Badarpur...

Red Fort Blast: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Mohammad Umar Entering Delhi In i20 From Badarpur...

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Abolishing Hanging As Mode Of Execution On January 21

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Abolishing Hanging As Mode Of Execution On January 21

Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM...

Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM...

Delhi Blast: President Droupadi Murmu Speaks To Home Minister Amit Shah, Enquires About Red Fort...

Delhi Blast: President Droupadi Murmu Speaks To Home Minister Amit Shah, Enquires About Red Fort...