 ‘Mom My First Love, Dad My Strength’: Tattoos Help Family Identify Delhi Car Blast Victim Amar Kataria
Amar’s parents spent the night visiting different hospitals amid heavy security checks and delays. They finally saw his body around 4 am.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image

Among the 12 people who lost their lives in the suicide blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening was 34-year-old businessman Amar Kataria, a resident of Chandni Chowk. His family identified his body at the hospital through distinctive tattoos bearing the names of his parents and wife Kriti.

Amar, who ran a pharmaceutical business, was known among friends as an avid traveller and biking enthusiast. He had married four years ago and was the father of a three-year-old son.

Speaking to India Today, Amar’s father, Jagdish Kataria, recalled the heartbreaking moment of identification. “Early Tuesday morning, the hospital called and said there’s a body with tattoos that read ‘Mom my first love’, ‘Dad my strength’, and ‘Kriti’. They asked, whose body could it be? With a choking voice and tears in my eyes, I said — it’s my son,” he said.

Grief engulfed the Kataria household as the news reached home. Amar’s parents and sister broke down, condemning the “cowardly” attack. On Monday night, Amar was supposed to go out for dinner with his family. “He had called his father, asking him to pick him up on the way so they could all go together,” said a relative. “But before they could reunite, the blast took him away.”

Amar’s parents spent the night visiting different hospitals amid heavy security checks and delays. They finally saw his body around 4 am. The family said his body had no major external injuries, except for a deep wound at the back of his neck.

His business partner told news agency IANS, "As far as we know, he had just stepped out of the shop when the blast occurred. He was supposed to catch the metro near Lal Qila to go home, but he never even reached the metro. The incident happened right there on the street."

Police have cordoned off the area and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly blast.

