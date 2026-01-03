 Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists Killed In Intense Gunbattle During Bastar Anti-Maoist Operations
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region engaged in a fierce gunbattle with Maoists in Bijapur district, killing two rebels. The operation, launched on specific intelligence, is ongoing with recovered bodies and weapons expected. No casualties reported among security personnel. Authorities withheld exact details, stressing the sensitive nature of the anti-Naxal campaign.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Raipur: In a significant development in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces have neutralised two Maoists on Saturday.

The forces are engaged in a fierce gunbattle with armed Maoists in the southern part of Bijapur district, resulting in the recovery of two Maoist bodies so far.

About The Encounter

The encounter began at 5.00 a.m. when a team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) came under exchange of fire during a search operation in the South Bastar forests.

According to police officials, the operation started on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Maoists in the area.

The DRG launched the operation, leading to intermittent exchanges of fire that still continue.

Police officials confirmed that the bodies of two Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site during the ongoing search.

Weapons and other materials are expected to be seized as the combing operation progresses. No casualties have been reported among the security personnel so far.

Due to the sensitivity of the operation, authorities have withheld details such as the exact location of the encounter and the number of security forces involved.

"The operation is still underway in a decisive phase. To ensure the safety of our personnel engaged in the field, sensitive information cannot be disclosed at this stage," a senior police officer stated.

A detailed report, including the identities of the Maoists, recovered arms, and further outcomes, will be released once the operation concludes and the area is fully secured. This incident is part of intensified anti-Naxal campaigns in the Bastar division, a longstanding Maoist stronghold. Chhattisgarh has seen numerous successful operations in recent years, significantly weakening Maoist networks through joint efforts involving DRG, state police, and central forces.

The state government and security agencies remain committed to eradicating left-wing extremism, aligning with national efforts to make the region Naxal-free. As the search continues in the dense forests, additional reinforcements have been deployed to cordon off the area and prevent any Maoist escape.

