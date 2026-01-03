 Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter

In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and thrown off a rooftop, leading to her death. Two suspects, Raju and Veeru, were arrested after a police encounter involving gunfire. The accused confessed, and weapons were recovered. The victim’s family claims assault before the fall; investigations and medical reports are ongoing.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter | Representative Image

Bulandshahr: In a horrific incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and thrown off the roof by the assailant in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, resulting in her death. Following a swift investigation, the Sikandrabad police arrested two suspects after a brief exchange of fire.

About The Incident

The incident sparked outrage as her family claimed she was raped before being thrown from the rooftop by the miscreants.

The accused, identified as Raju and Veeru, were residents of a rented house in a village within the Sikandrabad industrial area, the same building where the victim’s family resided. According to authorities, the minor was playing on the terrace when she was allegedly targeted. She was later discovered in a critical condition in a nearby plot of land.

FPJ Shorts
BSE Marks 40 Years Of 'Technology-Driven & Investor-Centric' Sensex
BSE Marks 40 Years Of 'Technology-Driven & Investor-Centric' Sensex
UGC Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel After 19-Year-Old College Student's Death In Dharamshala Amid Ragging & Harassment Allegations
UGC Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel After 19-Year-Old College Student's Death In Dharamshala Amid Ragging & Harassment Allegations
'Such Brave Baby': Dog Walks Himself To Vet's Clinic With Injured Paw; Lady Attendant's Kind Response Goes Viral - Video
'Such Brave Baby': Dog Walks Himself To Vet's Clinic With Injured Paw; Lady Attendant's Kind Response Goes Viral - Video
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH
Read Also
'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over...
article-image

Acting on a formal complaint filed by the victim’s father, the police formed three specialised teams to track down the suspects. The encounter took place on Kanwara after police received a tip-off regarding their whereabouts.

"When the police team attempted to intercept them in the industrial area, the accused opened fire," stated Dr. Tejveer Singh, SP, Bulandshahr.

"In retaliatory firing by the police, both suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for treatment," he added.

During the operation, police recovered two pistols along with a cache of live and spent cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Read Also
Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral
article-image

The victim was rushed to a local hospital immediately after she was found, but doctors declared her brought dead. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to confirm the allegations of sexual assault.

"The father suspects the two youths raped the child before throwing her from the roof," Dr. Singh added.

"The accused have reportedly confessed to their involvement during preliminary questioning. We are awaiting the medical reports to add relevant Sections to the FIR, and further legal action is underway."

On January 2, an 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing a middle-aged man with a sharp-edged weapon after he attempted to sexually assault her in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Read Also
'Best Friends Since 3!': Priyanka Gandhi Gives Detail Inside Son Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig's...
article-image

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh Rajawat said the body of Sukhraj Prajapati (50) was found in a house with fatal head injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, police registered a murder case and arrested the woman later in the night along with the weapon of offence, identified as a 'farsa', the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects...

'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over...

'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over...

'Devoted Life To Transforming Society': PM Modi & Leaders Pay Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her...

'Devoted Life To Transforming Society': PM Modi & Leaders Pay Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her...

Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

Jewellery Shop Owner Shows Bravery, Foils Robbery Attempt In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition On Lord Buddha's Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi Today

PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition On Lord Buddha's Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi Today