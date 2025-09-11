 Video Of Female Student Flashing Nipples At Charlie Kirk To 'Distract' Him During Live Interaction Last Year Resurfaces
In a shocking incident, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University while he was answering a question during a live interaction at the university. One of the throwback videos of him going viral since then shows that a female student flashed her nipples at Kirk, allegedly to distract him during the live interaction last year at a college campus.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
In a shocking incident, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University while he was answering a question during a live interaction at the university. Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth activist organization. Soon after his passing, several old videos of him from his student days are going viral on the Internet. One of these videos, shockingly, shows that a female student flashed her nipples at Charlie Kirk and Vivek Ramaswamy, allegedly to distract them during the live interaction last year at a college campus.

The video shows Charlie Kirk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-founders of Turning Point USA, engaging in a verbal debate with a college student on serious topics like abortion laws and rights of LGBTQ+ communities. During the interaction, the female student who identified as Jean was repeatedly accusing the duo of trapping young and unprepared college kids into debates to grab media attention and praise.

WATCH VIDEO:

College Student Flashes Nipple At Charlie Kirk

Further, in the interaction, while the female student was nearly losing track of the conversation, she flashed her nipple on camera right in front of Kirk and Ramaswamy, surrounded by a crowd of college students. Netizens claimed that she did it intentionally, while moments after she flashed herself, she also said that she was nervous while replying to a question by Ramaswamy.

Watch Full Video Of The Interaction:

"She Did It To Get Kirk Ban On YouTube"

The incident grabbed massive attention on social media. Charlie Kirk also posted the whole interaction with the female student and alleges that she intentionally flashed during the live dialogue to get Kirk's YouTube handle banned, as explicit and nude content is prohibited on the platform.

The title of the video reads, "Did Hater Try to Flash Charlie Kirk to Get Him Banned on YouTube?"

Charlie Kirk Dies During Shooting At Utah University

Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was declared dead after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, according to a statement from Turning Point USA.

President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social, announcing Kirk’s death before confirmation from Turning Point USA.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

