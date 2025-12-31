Stand-Up Comedian Abhishek Walia’s Political Jibes Backfire As Audience Pushes Back, Clip Goes Viral

A stand-up comedy clip featuring comedian Abhishek Walia has gone viral on social media, with users claiming that his attempt to mock the RSS and the Narendra Modi-led government backfired as members of the audience openly challenged his remarks during the performance.

According to the viral post, Walia was interacting with the audience when he asked a man where he was from. On being told “Gorakhpur,” the comedian laughed mockingly and remarked to a woman in the audience, believed to be the man’s girlfriend, that Gorakhpur was “unsafe” and questioned whether she was ready to settle there.

The woman, reportedly from Guwahati in Assam, later responded when Walia asked if she supported the BJP. She said her father was a BJP supporter and added that Assam had seen significant development since the BJP came to power. Her statement drew applause from audience.

In another exchange, Walia mocked an IIT student for supporting the BJP, claiming that IITs were built by Jawaharlal Nehru and calling him “namakharam.” A woman from the audience interrupted, pointing out that the institutions were not built with Nehru’s personal money.

The clip also shows Walia claiming that comedians are being jailed in the present era, prompting an audience to respond that “they deserved to go to jail.” When Walia brought up comedian Samay Raina, one person said Raina did not deserve jail but comedian Kunal Kamra did.

Towards the end of the clip, Walia asked an audience member whether he was an RSS worker and sarcastically questioned how he was wearing full-length trousers.