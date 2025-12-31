Union Home Minister Amit Shah Concludes Kolkata Visit, Charts BJP’s 2026 Assembly Election Strategy

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three days visit to Kolkata got over on Wednesday leaving every Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) excited.

On Wednesday Shah met with party’s machineries from former MPs to MLAs and also disgruntled party leaders and had given them a roadmap for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the former MPs are asked to visit their constituencies at least four times a week.

“The party leaders will have to prove their credibility in order to get tickets to contest the upcoming poll. The Union Home Minister also asked the MP and former MPs the difficulties that they have faced during the Lok Sabha elections and also discussed ways to overcome the hurdles. Shah had also instructed the partymen to make corruption and infiltration during Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime the main poll plank for the saffron camp,” said the party sources.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shah also held a separate meeting with disgruntled party leader Dilip Ghosh along with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar and present state president Samik Bhattacharya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speculations started that whether Ghosh will be seen active during 2026 polls as Ghosh was sidelined after he met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day of Jagannath temple inauguration at Digha on April 30.

While leaving the venue Ghosh said that he was called and he gave a patient hearing.

“I can’t say anything much but can say you can see Dilip Ghosh active in 2026 polls,” Ghosh mentioned.

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria stated, “Shah had asked us to leave everything and to concentrate on 2026 elections so that lotus blooms in Bengal.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, apart from the state leaders, the meetings were also attended by the meeting was also attended by the party’s central observers for Bengal like Sunil Bansal, Bhupendra Yadav, Biplab Deb and Amit Malviya.

On the other side, while Shah’s convoy was on its way to Thanthania Kali temple where Shah offered prayers in North Kolkata, Congress staged a protest at College street and called Shah to be ‘anti-Bengali’.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned that everyone is ‘rejuvenated’ after meeting Shah.

“This time it is evident that ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change) will come to Bengal and BJP will form the government ousting TMC,” added Adhikari.

Read Also Union Home Minister Amit Shah Confident BJP Will Form Govt In West Bengal

Meanwhile, taking potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment against the Union Home Minister, BJP spokesperson and Puri MP Sambit Patra added, “When party’s national president JP Nadda had visited Bengal his convoy was attacked and now Mamataji is saying that if she wanted, she would have locked Home Minister of the country at the hotel he was putting up. This is shameful.”

TMC however, even after Shah’s visit is confident of winning back the state once again.