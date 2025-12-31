Faridabad Gang-Rape Case: Haryana Congress Hits Out At BJP Govt Over 'Law And Order Collapse'

Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh | X @RaoNarenderS

Chandigarh: Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh on Wednesday tore into the state BJP government over the gang rape of a woman in Faridabad late on Monday night, and said that the incident is a living example of the complete collapse of law and order in the state.

Details of the Crime Highlight Government Failure

“Giving a lift, forcing a woman into a car, raping her, roaming around with her for hours and then throwing her on the road - this incident exposes the utter failure of the BJP government. Under BJP rule, criminals are emboldened and women are feeling unsafe,” he said.

Rao Narendra Singh said that this incident raises serious questions about women’s safety in the state. He asked, “When women are not safe, what claims is the government making? The failure of the police administration and the government’s insensitivity have given criminals a free hand.”

Demanding immediate action, Rao Narendra Singh said the accused must be arrested immediately and the case should be tried in a fast-track court and the victim should be provided adequate compensation and complete security.

2 HELD: POLICE

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman in a moving van on Faridabad-Gurugram road after offering her a lift. She was thrown out of the vehicle on the road after the crime causing serious head injuries to her; police said that she had been admitted to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment.