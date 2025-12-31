 Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
The incident took place on Tuesday when celebrations were underway at the house of the deceased, Harjinder Singh, whose father, Darshan Singh, was recently elected a panchayat samiti member.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally | Image: Canva

Abohar: A 32-year-old man died after his licensed pistol, lying in his pocket, accidentally went off, police said on Wednesday.

Harjinder was getting up from a sofa when his loaded pistol, lying in his pocket, accidentally went off, with a bullet hitting him.

His family members and guests rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

article-image

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Following a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Police said further action will be taken after an investigation.

