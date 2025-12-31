Infiltration Has Altered Assam’s Demography, Says AGP Chief Atul Bora; Party Eyes Strong Comeback In 2026

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora |

Guwahati: With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Wednesday said the coming years would be crucial for restoring regional political strength in Dispur, asserting that infiltration has significantly altered Assam’s demographic fabric.

Addressing a year-end press conference at the AGP headquarters in Ambari, Bora said the party is intensifying organisational efforts to reclaim its political space while strengthening its grassroots presence. “We are working with full dedication to build an Atmanirbhar Assam. Strengthening the organisation at the booth level and reconnecting with people remains our priority,” he said.

Bora said the AGP is identifying constituencies where it had earlier dominance, particularly those it won in the Assembly elections of 1985, 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2006. “We are focusing on grassroots work and forming booth-level committees, though the final list of constituencies we will contest is yet to be decided,” he added.

Highlighting the party’s future roadmap, Bora said AGP would launch programmes centred on “institution-building in every household” and “income generation in every family,” aimed at strengthening socio-economic self-reliance at the grassroots.

Taking a firm political stance, the AGP chief reiterated that the Congress-led UPA remains the party’s principal political adversary. Recalling the Assam Movement, he said, “Eight hundred and fifty-five people sacrificed their lives during the movement when the Congress was in power. That history cannot be forgotten. That is why the UPA remains our main political opponent.”

Bora reaffirmed AGP’s commitment to the NDA, stating that the party has remained a steadfast ally of the BJP since 2016. “We fought the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections together and continue to stand united,” he said.

On delimitation, Bora noted that although the total number of Assembly seats remains 126, the exercise has had political significance. “Delimitation was a long-standing demand of AGP. Infiltration has caused major demographic changes in Assam, and this process has addressed some of those concerns,” he said.

He also emphasised the party’s focus on encouraging youth participation by promoting young faces in politics.

Reiterating AGP’s stand on infiltration, Bora said, “Infiltration must be stopped once and for all. We have been demanding the strengthening of the second line of defence to seal the borders effectively.” He added that the BJP supported AGP during the Assam Movement and shared its commitment to safeguarding the state’s identity.

Bora said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has entrusted him with overseeing the Assam Accord department and that work on implementing Clause 6 of the Accord is progressing. “Implementation of the Assam Accord is the soul of AGP. We are confident that all its clauses will be implemented in the coming days,” he said.

Reflecting on the road ahead, Bora said, “We aim to have a decisive role in the government after the next elections. 2026 will be a year of political resilience for AGP. With the support of our workers and the people, we are confident of achieving our goals. Power alone is not our objective.”

He also described 2025 as a year of both loss and hope. “We have lost many, including our cultural icon Zubeen Garg, but we believe 2026 will be a year of renewal. We seek the blessings of the people of Assam,” he said.

The AGP president clarified that the party remains secular in outlook and respects all castes, creeds and religions. He added that the state government has already taken steps to implement the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) B.K. Sarma Commission, while discussions with the Centre are ongoing for clauses under its jurisdiction.