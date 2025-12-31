 Assam: All Schools Closed For A Week Due To Extreme Winter Weather In Guwahati
Assam: All Schools Closed For A Week Due To Extreme Winter Weather In Guwahati

Guwahati schools in Kamrup Metropolitan district will remain closed from December 31 to January 6 due to an extreme cold wave, with daytime temperatures 6.4°C below normal. IMD has forecast fog, clouds and light rain. Authorities cited student safety, advising private schools to decide independently. Classes will resume on January 7.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Assam: All Schools Closed For A Week Due To Extreme Winter Weather In Guwahati | Image: Canva (Representative Image)

Guwahati: With mercury dipping 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal in daytime in the state capital, all schools in Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam have been closed for a week due to harsh winter, according to an official order.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain at isolated places over Assam with shallow to moderate fog till Thursday morning.

"In view of the ongoing extreme cold wave, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has directed all government & provincialised schools to remain closed from December 31, 2025 to January 6, 2026," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on Tuesday night.

Provincialised schools are private institutions taken over by the government.

The normal classes will resume from January 7, prioritising the safety and well-being of students, it added.

The Inspector of Schools (IS) of Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the capital city, issued an advisory asking the schools to close for one week, considering the health and safety of students.

"All heads of schools are hereby advised to inform students, parents and staff accordingly. Ensure that no academic or co-curricular activities are conducted during this period. Take necessary steps for the smooth resumption of classes after the reopening," it added.

The IS also advised the private schools to decide for themselves in the interest of students.

According to the MET Department, the state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was 6.4 degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature was, however, 4.3 degrees above normal at 15.1 degree Celsius.

It predicted cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle in the state capital, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be 19 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Assam at 1.5 km above mean sea level. The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked," the daily weather report on Northeast said on Tuesday.

In the last 2-3 days, the weather remained cloudy with many parts of the state, including Guwahati city, witnessing drizzles during the daytime.

People are seen warming up with woodfires on roadsides throughout the day, while demands for heavy woolens soared in the market.

Though the extreme winter has made life difficult, especially for the poor people, many have welcomed it, saying a perfect mood has been created for the new year celebrations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

