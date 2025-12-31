UP Police DV/PST Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

UP Police DV/PST Admit Card 2026 | uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police DV/PST Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the DV/PST hall ticket for applicants who qualified in the written examination for direct recruitment 2023. Applicants can access their hall ticket from the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The document verification and physical requirements tests will commence on January 5, 2026, and will be conducted in 20 districts throughout the state.

UP Police DV/PST Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the UP Police DV/PST hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Notice' section.

Step 3: After this, click on the 'download Admit Card for Scrutiny of Documents and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST)' link.

Step 4: Next, click on the 'Candidate Login' option.

Step 5: Now, the login page will open on the screen where applicants need to enter the details such as registration number & date of birth, and then submit.

Step 6: The UP Police DV/PST Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the UP Police DV/PST hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Note: The board has asked applicants to report on the day, time, and location specified on their admit cards. To finish the verification process, students must have a printed copy of their hall ticket as well as valid identification.

Read the official notice here

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort includes 921 positions. This comprises 268 positions for Sub Inspector Confidential, 449 for Assistant Sub Inspector Clerk, and 204 for Assistant Sub Inspector Accounts. These roles are part of the direct recruitment procedure for 2023.

UP Police Recruitment: Selection process

The selection procedure includes three stages: the written examination, the DV/PST, and the medical examination. Those who finish all stages will be selected for the final appointment.

Click here for the advertisement

UP Police Recruitment: About Physical and Medical Standards

To be eligible, applicants must achieve the prescribed physical and mental fitness standards. No applicant will be chosen unless medically healthy and free of physical problems that could impair duty performance.

A Medical Board will assess applicants for ailments such as knock knees, bow legs, flat feet, varicose veins, near and far vision, colour blindness, and hearing capacity. The medical examination is required before final authorisation.