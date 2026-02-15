 Boards Are Important But They Are Not Your Destiny: Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar’s Message Ahead Of CBSE Exams
As students throughout India prepare for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, which start on February 17, 2026, schedules have been drastically changed, families are actively involved, and expectations are causing pressure to mount. Vineet Nayar, the former CEO of HCL Technologies, has posted an optimistic message to motivate students appearing for the exams.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Posting on X, Nayar challenged the belief that academic performance alone determines one’s future. “If board exams decided life, half the CEOs would be unemployed. Let that sink in,” he wrote, adding a perspective that resonated widely: “Boards are important. But they are not your destiny.”

Nayar further reinforced his point that a single paper does not define a lifetime by sharing his marksheet in an X post, which shows 94 in math and an overall 71 percent.

Reflecting on his own CBSE experience from 1979, he remembered a moment of panic after feeling he had underperformed in his Chemistry exam. "At 17, I walked out of my Chemistry exam knowing I had messed up. " I'm in full panic mode," he admitted. A conversation with a cousin changed his perspective: "Will you die if you fail?" I said no. "Then why are you treating it as a life-and-death situation?" "That question changed everything." The exchange helped him refocus on his next paper. "Two days later, I had math. I studied peacefully. Walked in steadily and crushed it" he wrote.

Using this experience to guide today’s students, Nayar highlighted that examinations and life test different qualities: “Exams test memory. Life tests courage. Boards are a level in the game. Not the whole game.”

Nayar also urged students to approach their exams with balance rather than panic; he wrote, “Life is bigger than one exam. Look in the mirror and say, ‘Not life or death. Best shot. No fear.’” He also advised students to occasionally shout, “Dad, omelette please… and don’t forget the mango shake.” 

Vineet Nayar advises all students preparing for board exams to remain calm and focused, reminding them that fear and pressure only grow if given attention. He advises students to avoid panic, to approach each exam with confidence, and to give their all without becoming overwhelmed by anxiety. 

