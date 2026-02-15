 IAF Group ‘Y’ Medical Assistant Exam Correction Window Concludes Today: Submit Corrections At indianairforce.nic.in
The official correction window for the IAF Group Y Medical Assistant (Intake 01/2027) will conclude today, February 15, 2026, at 23:55 PM. The Indian Air Force has enabled the edit feature only for registered candidates who successfully submitted their forms between January 12 and February 1, 2026.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
IAF Group Y Medical Assistant Exam: The official correction window for the IAF Group Y Medical Assistant (Intake 01/2027) will conclude today, February 15, 2026, at 23:55 PM. The Indian Air Force has enabled the edit feature only for registered candidates who successfully submitted their forms between January 12 and February 1, 2026.

Candidates can update their personal information, educational qualifications, and uploaded documents. However, the photograph should meet the IAF specifications. The candidate should be aware that once the correction window closes, no further changes will be permitted. The Exam City Intimation is expected in early March, and Admit Cards will be available 24-48 hours before the exam on March 30-31, 2026

IAF Group Y Medical Assistant Exam: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates related to the IAF Group Y Medical Assistant Exam:

Online Application Start: 12 January 2026

Last Date to Apply: 01 February 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: 01 February 2026

Exam Dates: 30–31 March 2026

Admit Card Release: 24–48 hours before exam

Result Date: To be announced

IAF Group Y Medical Assistant Exam: How to Edit Application

Candidates can check out the steps below to edit the application:

Visit Indian Air Force official website

Select Medical Assistant Group Y 01/2027. Link for Correction

Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Carefully edit the relevant details.

Download the confirmation page and submit the updated form.

Direct Link For Correction Window

IAF Group Y Medical Assistant Exam: Age Limits

10+2 Candidates: Born between 01 Jan 2006 and 01 Jan 2010

Diploma / B.Sc (Unmarried): Born between 01 Jan 2003 – 01 Jan 2008

Diploma / B.Sc (Married): Born between 01 Jan 2003 – 01 Jan 2006

Maximum Age: 21 years

Official Notification Link 

