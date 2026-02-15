 ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be closing its registrations today for the CSEET June 2026 exam at smash.icsi.edu. Candidates can apply by adding their login credentials. The CSEET June 2026 exam will be conducted offline from June 1 to June 4, 2026, and candidates must appear at their allotted exam centers on the scheduled dates.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration | Official Website

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be closing its registrations today for the CSEET June 2026 exam at smash.icsi.edu. Candidates can apply by adding their login credentials. The CSEET June 2026 exam will be conducted offline from June 1 to June 4, 2026, and candidates must appear at their allotted exam centers on the scheduled dates.

ICSI has also updated the CSEET exam pattern, which will be applicable starting with this June session. Aspirants are advised to familiarize themselves with the latest exam format and syllabus to prepare effectively for the test.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Important dates

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (Without Late Fee): March 1, 2026 to April 7, 2026

FPJ Shorts
Corruption Blocking Pakistan’s Growth Path, Political Reform Key To Economic Revival: Report
Corruption Blocking Pakistan’s Growth Path, Political Reform Key To Economic Revival: Report
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (With Late Fee):  April 8, 2026 to April 20, 2026

CSEET Examination Window: June 1, 2026 to June 4, 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Candidates must complete the following steps in order to apply for CSEET June 2026:

Step 1: First, go to smash.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Review the list of files and documents to finish the application.

Step 3: Begin filling out the CSEET application for 2026.

Step 4: Pay the CSEET registration fee of INR 7,500.

Step 5: Download and submit the application.

Direct link to apply

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration:  Documents Required

Candidate’s photograph: Scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Candidate’s signature: Scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Date of Birth certificate: 10th pass certificate

Class 12th admit card/hall ticket: If appearing

Class 12th Pass Certificate/Marksheet

Category Certificate: Required for availing fee concession

Identity proof (any one):
Aadhaar card
Passport
Voter ID
Driving License
PAN card
Ration card

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents &...
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents &...
UP: Video Shows Teacher Forcing Students Into 'Murga' Pose At Meerut Govt School; When Confronted,...
UP: Video Shows Teacher Forcing Students Into 'Murga' Pose At Meerut Govt School; When Confronted,...
Boards Are Important But They Are Not Your Destiny: Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar’s Message Ahead Of...
Boards Are Important But They Are Not Your Destiny: Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar’s Message Ahead Of...
Tamil Nadu Tops In Hiring Professors Of Practice, Followed By Maharashtra & Gujarat: UGC
Tamil Nadu Tops In Hiring Professors Of Practice, Followed By Maharashtra & Gujarat: UGC
Engineering Meets Devotion: NIT Warangal Hostel Students Unite for Weekly Hanuman Chalisa
Engineering Meets Devotion: NIT Warangal Hostel Students Unite for Weekly Hanuman Chalisa