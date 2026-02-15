ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration | Official Website

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be closing its registrations today for the CSEET June 2026 exam at smash.icsi.edu. Candidates can apply by adding their login credentials. The CSEET June 2026 exam will be conducted offline from June 1 to June 4, 2026, and candidates must appear at their allotted exam centers on the scheduled dates.

ICSI has also updated the CSEET exam pattern, which will be applicable starting with this June session. Aspirants are advised to familiarize themselves with the latest exam format and syllabus to prepare effectively for the test.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Important dates

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (Without Late Fee): March 1, 2026 to April 7, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (With Late Fee): April 8, 2026 to April 20, 2026

CSEET Examination Window: June 1, 2026 to June 4, 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Candidates must complete the following steps in order to apply for CSEET June 2026:

Step 1: First, go to smash.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Review the list of files and documents to finish the application.

Step 3: Begin filling out the CSEET application for 2026.

Step 4: Pay the CSEET registration fee of INR 7,500.

Step 5: Download and submit the application.

Direct link to apply

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Candidate’s photograph: Scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Candidate’s signature: Scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Date of Birth certificate: 10th pass certificate

Class 12th admit card/hall ticket: If appearing

Class 12th Pass Certificate/Marksheet

Category Certificate: Required for availing fee concession

Identity proof (any one):

Aadhaar card

Passport

Voter ID

Driving License

PAN card

Ration card